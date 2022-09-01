ULTIMATE CALLER? SID CANOE SINGS TO ALEX JONES, INSPIRES ALEX TO START NEW INFOWARS PODCAST!

"Nobody, I mean nobody's got callers this amazing." Alex Jones after hearing Sid Canoe.

Song by Bon Iver / Alex Jones

"The masses will be restless under their restraints, but will be conscious of their weakness as compared with the kings and princes, financial, social, religious and political, who will then hold sway. The majority of the poor and the middle class prefer peace at almost any price. The masses have no sympathy with anarchy. They realize truly that the worst form of government is better than none. The masses will seek relief through the ballot and the peaceful readjustment of earth's affairs for the elimination of evil, for the placing of monopolies and utilities and the supplies of nature in the hands of the people for the public good. The crisis will be reached when the hitherto upholders of the law shall become violators of the law and resisters of the will of the majority as expressed by the ballot. Fear for the future will goad the well-meaning masses to desperation, and anarchy will result when Socialism fails." Text from "The Battle of Armageddon" by CT Russell - http://www.mostholyfaith.com/Beta/bible/volumes/DFwd.asp

full broadcast here: https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=630e88a1cbcc3b371ee11615





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