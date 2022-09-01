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ULTIMATE CALLER? SID CANOE SINGS TO ALEX JONES, INSPIRES ALEX TO START NEW INFOWARS PODCAST!
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
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228 views • September 01, 2022

"Nobody, I mean nobody's got callers this amazing." Alex Jones after hearing Sid Canoe.

Song by Bon Iver / Alex Jones

"The masses will be restless under their restraints, but will be conscious of their weakness as compared with the kings and princes, financial, social, religious and political, who will then hold sway. The majority of the poor and the middle class prefer peace at almost any price. The masses have no sympathy with anarchy. They realize truly that the worst form of government is better than none. The masses will seek relief through the ballot and the peaceful readjustment of earth's affairs for the elimination of evil, for the placing of monopolies and utilities and the supplies of nature in the hands of the people for the public good. The crisis will be reached when the hitherto upholders of the law shall become violators of the law and resisters of the will of the majority as expressed by the ballot. Fear for the future will goad the well-meaning masses to desperation, and anarchy will result when Socialism fails." Text from "The Battle of Armageddon" by CT Russell - http://www.mostholyfaith.com/Beta/bible/volumes/DFwd.asp

full broadcast here: https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=630e88a1cbcc3b371ee11615


Thank you for HEARING! Please help Zidkenu save all humanity!

Zidkenu Video Site OFFICIAL: https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu

MORE videos HERE https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu

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BANNED: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ13C7fGmkjGl6XDBz3ZPFQ

The Now Historic OCTABLOG is of interest to some: http://octaman.blogspot.com

PLUS MORE EDITORIALS on Medium here: https://medium.com/@OctamanRadio

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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