⚡️SITREP

⚡️ On 28 January, at about 7.30 a.m., the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched an intentional attack, using rocket-propelled projectiles of U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system, on the building of district hospital in Novoaydar (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 In Kupyansk direction, Army Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have neutralized the concentrations of manpower and hardware from 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Sinkovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 25 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armored fighting vehicle, 2 pickups, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as the artillery of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces have neutralized the units from 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade, 25th Airborne and 95th Airborne Assault brigades of the AFU near Vishnyovoye (Kharkov region), Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Serebryanskoye forestry.

◽️ The enemy has lost over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system.

💥 In Donetsk direction, successful offensive operations of the 'Yug' Group of Forces have resulted in taking more advantageous lines and positions.

◽️ Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), 1 Pion self-propelled artillery system, 1 Giatsint-B howitzer, 2 Msta-B howitzers, 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar have been eliminated.

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the units from the 'Vostok' Group of Forces continued their successful offensive operations, and neutralized the enemy near Ugledar, Novosyolka, Novomayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Lugovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ 2 AFU ordnance and hardware depots have been destroyed near Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Nikolskoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ The enemy has lost up to 70 Ukrainian personnel, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 2 pickups, 3 D-20 and D-30 howitzers, as well as 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.

💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 86 artillery units of the AFU at their firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 124 areas.

- Russian Defense Ministry