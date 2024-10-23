How Israel Uses ‘Hasbara’ To Whitewash Its Crimes Against Palestinians | TRT World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel’s practice of shaping narratives is known as “hasbara” — a Hebrew word that translates to “explaining”. The term refers to Israel’s public diplomacy scheme devoted to shaping public opinion, whitewashing its image, and suppressing all negative commentary — especially given that Israel is no stranger to criticism, given its decades-long illegal occupation of Palestine and its subjugation of Palestinians.
Israel has spent millions of dollars on hasbara, from hiring pro-Israel lobbyists in the media to organizing subsidized trips to Israel for thousands of people every year — all this to spin a narrative that favors Israel and attempts to conceal its apartheid and settler-colonialism in occupied Palestine.
🔗 All Credit To TRT World: https://www.trtworld.com/video/digital/how-israel-uses-hasbara-to-whitewash-its-crimes-against-palestinians-15944269
🔗 TRT World WebSite: https://www.trtworld.com/
📖 Read - The Israel Project’s 2009 Global Language Dictionary By (((Frank Luntz))) ► HERE: https://www.transcend.org/tms/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/sf-israel-projects-2009-global-language-dictionary.pdf
📖 Read - Hasbara Handbook: Promoting Israel On Campus By World Union Of Jewish Students ► HERE: http://www.middle-east-info.org/take/wujshasbara.pdf
🔗 Hasbara and the control of narrative as an element of strategy: https://web.archive.org/web/20130204002013/https://www.sott.net/article/257539-Hasbara-and-the-control-of-narrative-as-an-element-of-strategy
🔗 The Israel Project’s Secret Hasbara Handbook Exposed: https://web.archive.org/web/20130317195459/https://www.richardsilverstein.com/2009/07/10/the-israel-projects-secret-hasbara-handbook-exposed/
🔗 The art of deception: How Israel uses ‘hasbara’ to whitewash its crimes: https://web.archive.org/web/20210612224947/https://www.trtworld.com/magazine/the-art-of-deception-how-israel-uses-hasbara-to-whitewash-its-crimes-46775
🔗 The Jewish Hasbara in All Its Glory. Lies, Lies Everywhere: https://web.archive.org/web/20220516054309/https://www.unz.com/lromanoff/the-jewish-hasbara-in-all-its-glory-lies-lies-everywhere/
🔗 Hasbara: 'Israel’s' Propaganda Policy: https://web.archive.org/web/20221113220142/https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/analysis/hasbara:-israels-propaganda-policy
🔗 Hasbara - Yonatan Mendel: https://web.archive.org/web/20210329094953/https:/www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v32/n05/yonatan-mendel/hasbara
