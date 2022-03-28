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Chechens Liberate Donbass
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62 views • March 28, 2022
This is what it's all about. Rescuing women and children. Something our state controlled media doesn't understand.
"Chechen servicemen were sent to Russian Special operation in Ukraine by the Head of Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov at the beginning of the Operation for denazification and demilitarization. These units are a subdivision the National Guard of the Russian Federation (Rosgvardiya). Their main goal is to clean up areas from Ukrainian nazis, capture nazi positions and rescue civilians."
- Essence of Time International
"Chechen servicemen were sent to Russian Special operation in Ukraine by the Head of Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov at the beginning of the Operation for denazification and demilitarization. These units are a subdivision the National Guard of the Russian Federation (Rosgvardiya). Their main goal is to clean up areas from Ukrainian nazis, capture nazi positions and rescue civilians."
- Essence of Time International
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