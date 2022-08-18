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UK Health Security Agency Data Show the Mortality Rates per 100,000 Are the Lowest Among the Unvaccinated
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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154 views • August 18, 2022

https://gnews.org/post/p1a2vce0e

UK Health Security Agency official data shows that waiting times for ambulances are at an all-time high. The number of emergency calls due to people suffering cardiac arrest is at an all-time high. The number of people dying is at an all-time high, with hundreds of thousands of excess deaths occurring around the world every single week

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