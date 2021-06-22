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June 22nd 2021 Jost chatting from outside the ground at the Coliseum. Not sure why its upside down in the upload was fine?
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30 views • June 23, 2021
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021
MAAP Media.
Producer Director Host George Nemeh.
June 22nd 2021 Host chat with you, at the Audit Integrity @ Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
We have to apologize in advance, we have a third party that read all comments before they get released. Unfortunately As a host I refuse to read negative comments about anyone period. No room in my life for any of them. We bring information to you, draw your own conclusions, like it is, and mostly, RAW,,,, Don't focused on the messenger please. So write your comments and our volunteers will release them to the public. Our elected officials and people in charge they don't deserve your negative comments/writing rants not on this thread, thank god YouTube has this wonderful feature.
Most folks have their own news wall go there... We want followers to know this we are not that that kind of people who likes nonsense and Gotcha moments stuff.
Thank you for your understanding, we are only the messengers. We love to hear from all of you folks, let our college young volunteer adults read positive comments. Cheers, MAAPMEDIA
MAAP Media.
Producer Director Host George Nemeh.
June 22nd 2021 Host chat with you, at the Audit Integrity @ Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
We have to apologize in advance, we have a third party that read all comments before they get released. Unfortunately As a host I refuse to read negative comments about anyone period. No room in my life for any of them. We bring information to you, draw your own conclusions, like it is, and mostly, RAW,,,, Don't focused on the messenger please. So write your comments and our volunteers will release them to the public. Our elected officials and people in charge they don't deserve your negative comments/writing rants not on this thread, thank god YouTube has this wonderful feature.
Most folks have their own news wall go there... We want followers to know this we are not that that kind of people who likes nonsense and Gotcha moments stuff.
Thank you for your understanding, we are only the messengers. We love to hear from all of you folks, let our college young volunteer adults read positive comments. Cheers, MAAPMEDIA
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