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Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for August 24, 2023
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20 views • August 27, 2023

Quo Vadis


Aug 26, 2023


In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for August 24, 2023.


Please assist my channel by watching another video!


Thank you!


Our Lady's message to Pedro follows here:


Dear children, I ask you to be men and women of prayer.


Humanity has become spiritually blind because men have distanced themselves from the Creator.


Turn around.


What you have to do, do not leave for tomorrow.


You are living in the time of sorrows, but do not lose hope.


Tomorrow will be better for the just.


Turn away from everything that distances you from God.


Open your hearts, for only thus can you understand the designs of God for your lives.


Do not forget: In the hands, the Holy Rosary and Sacred Scripture; In the heart, the love of truth.


You are important for the realization of My plans.


Listen to Me.


Approach the confessional and seek the Mercy of My Jesus through the Sacrament of Confession.


It is in this life, and not in another, that you must bear witness to your faith. Heaven must be your goal.


Pray for the Church of My Jesus.


You will still see horrors everywhere, but those who remain faithful until the end will be victorious.


At this moment, I make an extraordinary shower of graces fall from Heaven upon you.


Onward without fear!


This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.


Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.


I bless you, in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.


Amen.


Remain in peace.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8BwimTpWl2w

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Keywords
humanityscripturecatholicvictoryrosaryvirgin maryconfessionno fearvisionaryhorrorslove of truthour ladytime of sorrowsqueen of peacepedro regisspiritually blindquo vadiswitness to your faithdo not leave things for tomorrowturn back to the creatordo not lose hopetomorrow better for the justopen your heartsheaven as goalpray for the church of jesus
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