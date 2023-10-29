Quo Vadis





Oct 28, 2023





in this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for October 26, 2023





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what is coming for you.





Ye will still have long years of hard trials and only those who pray and love the truth will remain firm in the faith.





The enemies will move great spiritual treasures away from you and confusion will spread everywhere.





Your weapon of defence is in the lessons of the past.





Be ye attentive!





Welcome the Gospel of My Jesus and bear witness to your faith everywhere.





Onward, without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace, gave the following similar message to Pedro on June 20, 2020:





Dear children, open your hearts and accept the Love of My Son Jesus.





Be men and women of faith and testify everywhere that you are the Lord’s Possession.





You are living in a time worse than the time of the Flood and the moment has come for your return.





Do not leave for tomorrow what you can do today.





God is making haste.





Give the best of yourselves and take My Appeals to the world.





Only through the truth will humanity be healed spiritually.





Days will come when the truth will be present in few places.





Many chosen to defend the truth will retreat and embrace what is false.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer over what comes to you.





Pray. Pray. Pray.





Do not stray from the path that I have pointed out to you.





Onward in defense of the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDuqVhXEycE