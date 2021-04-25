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#109 Representative Vernon Jones #Georgia State House Representative (D) #WalkAway 4_21_2020.mp4
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11 views • April 25, 2021
This was the first time we had Representative Vernon Jones on the Patriots InTune show. He was at that time a Democrat. If you weren't able to listen to this interview LIVE, don't miss the watching the video. Representative Vernon Jones is a prime example of a #Patriot that puts #AmericaFirst. We need more people in office like him. Let there be no doubt that he absolutely put country over party. We appreciate him taking the time to talk to us tonight about why he feels that the Democrat party left him.
#FeelTheVern #WalkAway #MAGA #KAG
Follow Representative Vernon Jones on Twitter: @RepVernonJones
Website: https://www.jonesforgeorgia.com
#FeelTheVern #WalkAway #MAGA #KAG
Follow Representative Vernon Jones on Twitter: @RepVernonJones
Website: https://www.jonesforgeorgia.com
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