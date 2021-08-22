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Right-in-Your-Face: Janeway vs Archon - Star Trek Voyager
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32 views • August 22, 2021
This clip demonstrates the mechanism that archons use to gain control of the human soul at or before death, through manipulation into an agreement. They have no real power beyond manipulating people into an agreement with them, and their purpose is to trap souls, to then feed off of them in the reincarnation cycle. ~Nathan
"Coda" is the 57th episode of Star Trek: Voyager, the 15th episode of the third season.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coda_(Star_Trek:_Voyager)
First Aired on January 29, 1997
"Coda" is the 57th episode of Star Trek: Voyager, the 15th episode of the third season.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coda_(Star_Trek:_Voyager)
First Aired on January 29, 1997
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