Prescribing Death. Pharma Industrial Complex Death Wish

Prescribing Death. Pharma Industrial Complex Death WishOxycontin. Codeine. Fentanyl. All prescription drugs that countless patients have become addicted too. As America battles an opioid crisis that sees 170 citizens die every day, lawyers and prosecutors are trying to bring an end to Big Pharma’s impunity. The first doctor has gone on trial for murder for over-prescribing drugs.Midwest City, Oklahoma. Tornado season begins. Donald Trump declared the Opioids Epidemic a National Health Emergency. Today is the first hearing in the trial of Regan Nichols, a family doctor charged with five murders involving the over-prescription of opioids.The film tells the story of the surge of opioids in a medium-sized city in the United States. Through the victims’ families, the doctor's lawyer, the ones fighting Big Pharma, we dive into the American opioid disaster. When did it become so unbalanced? How did regular citizens end up as junkies, doctors as criminals, pain killers as active ingredients of death? Through the scope of the epidemic, the film shows those who, in this battered medium-sized city, are trying to reverse the trend: 'addicts' struggling to get clean, lawyers and prosecutors trying to bring an end to Big Pharma’s impunity, doctors experimenting with alternative pain management solutions, and the police force building a preventive approach.FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.