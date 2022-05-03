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David Wilcock: The Amplifying -- Gravitational Anomalies in Nature
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207 views • May 03, 2022
Don't miss this exciting opportunity to hear David reveal the existence of fascinating gravitational anomalies in our everyday reality.
David will ask whether nature itself produces orbs that can negate gravity under the right conditions.
Can we ultimately learn how to harness and call upon these forces for our own betterment?
Did great masters achieve the art of levitation through developing a deep knowledge of Nature itself, and how to work in synergy with planet Earth?
David will reveal gravitational, warping and matter-blending anomalies occurring in each of the following categories:
• Tornadoes
• Liquid water
• Sap flow in trees
• Insect wings
• “Poltergeists”
We are still not sure exactly how all of these anomalies work, but in The Disclosure, David and Ben will shed light on the practical reality of alternative propulsion — and how this new science can be developed and utilized to transform life on Earth.
Visit The Disclosure Course Experience to learn more: https://thedisclosure.com/course/
David will ask whether nature itself produces orbs that can negate gravity under the right conditions.
Can we ultimately learn how to harness and call upon these forces for our own betterment?
Did great masters achieve the art of levitation through developing a deep knowledge of Nature itself, and how to work in synergy with planet Earth?
David will reveal gravitational, warping and matter-blending anomalies occurring in each of the following categories:
• Tornadoes
• Liquid water
• Sap flow in trees
• Insect wings
• “Poltergeists”
We are still not sure exactly how all of these anomalies work, but in The Disclosure, David and Ben will shed light on the practical reality of alternative propulsion — and how this new science can be developed and utilized to transform life on Earth.
Visit The Disclosure Course Experience to learn more: https://thedisclosure.com/course/
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