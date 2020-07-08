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When Will This New Cold War(China-USA) Turn Hot?*All Signs Point To.......The Real Symbolism-Masks
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87 views • July 08, 2020
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https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/us-budget-deficit-hits-record-863-billion-june-100x-increase
https://twitter.com/samuelekpe/status/1280973542025310208
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https://sputniknews.com/latam/202007081079832904-venezuelas-air-force-neutralizes-us-plane-used-for-drug-trafficking/
https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1280984697150083072
https://www.newsmax.com/politics/gordon-chang-who-pandemic-covid-19/2020/07/07/id/976126/
https://dcdirtylaundry.com/gavin-newsom-caught-wiring-half-a-billion-dollars-to-communist-china-in-massive-face-mask-money-laundering-scheme/
https://twitter.com/news_ntd/status/1280925893398081538
https://twitter.com/news_ntd/status/1280910910991859717
https://twitter.com/FalunInfoCtr/status/1280927446313897984
https://twitter.com/SCMPNews/status/1280986416999280641
https://sputniknews.com/asia/202007081079832367-photos-new-satellite-images-confirm-2-kilometer-pullback-by-chinese-troops-from-galwan-valley-/
https://twitter.com/globaltimesnews/status/1280990047177711617
https://twitter.com/ReconAsia/status/1281000110571188226
https://twitter.com/RobbieGramer/status/1280998545634492416
https://twitter.com/ChinaInFocusNTD/status/1280992695842988034
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/us-deny-chinese-access-to-american-data
https://twitter.com/AmbJohnBolton/status/1280994270711820289
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/08/china-great-firewall-descends-hong-kong-internet-users
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/us-budget-deficit-hits-record-863-billion-june-100x-increase
https://twitter.com/samuelekpe/status/1280973542025310208
https://twitter.com/MaajidNawaz/status/1280966277343981568
https://twitter.com/LouDobbs/status/1280985874776444928
https://twitter.com/MailOnline/status/1280992840940761090
https://twitter.com/AlexMarlow/status/1280968275816570880
https://twitter.com/Terrence_STR/status/1280943169258086400
https://twitter.com/TheArabSource/status/1280991058495713281
https://sputniknews.com/latam/202007081079832904-venezuelas-air-force-neutralizes-us-plane-used-for-drug-trafficking/
https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1280984697150083072
https://www.newsmax.com/politics/gordon-chang-who-pandemic-covid-19/2020/07/07/id/976126/
https://dcdirtylaundry.com/gavin-newsom-caught-wiring-half-a-billion-dollars-to-communist-china-in-massive-face-mask-money-laundering-scheme/
https://twitter.com/news_ntd/status/1280925893398081538
https://twitter.com/news_ntd/status/1280910910991859717
https://twitter.com/FalunInfoCtr/status/1280927446313897984
https://twitter.com/SCMPNews/status/1280986416999280641
https://sputniknews.com/asia/202007081079832367-photos-new-satellite-images-confirm-2-kilometer-pullback-by-chinese-troops-from-galwan-valley-/
https://twitter.com/globaltimesnews/status/1280990047177711617
https://twitter.com/ReconAsia/status/1281000110571188226
https://twitter.com/RobbieGramer/status/1280998545634492416
https://twitter.com/ChinaInFocusNTD/status/1280992695842988034
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/us-deny-chinese-access-to-american-data
https://twitter.com/AmbJohnBolton/status/1280994270711820289
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/08/china-great-firewall-descends-hong-kong-internet-users
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