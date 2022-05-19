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One Customer QR Code Came Back Red In Shopping Mall-Everyone Trying To Escape Before They Get Lockdown
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381 views • May 19, 2022
Guangzhou
One Customer Scanned His Her QR Code Vax Pass And It Came Back Red. Authority Is About To Lockdown This Shopping Mall. Everyone Inside Is Rushing To The Gate To Escape
One Customer Scanned His Her QR Code Vax Pass And It Came Back Red. Authority Is About To Lockdown This Shopping Mall. Everyone Inside Is Rushing To The Gate To Escape
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