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Definitely Not a Cult
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120 views • May 22, 2021
Time to put down the kool-aid.
If it looks like a cult, sounds like a cult and behaves like a cult, chances are it’s a cult.
SUMMIT NEWS: http://summit.news/newsletter
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a7e9aaeb9c6140ad66592e
If it looks like a cult, sounds like a cult and behaves like a cult, chances are it’s a cult.
SUMMIT NEWS: http://summit.news/newsletter
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a7e9aaeb9c6140ad66592e
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