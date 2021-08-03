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Special Guest JIMuhpy From PLannedilLusion; Sydney Martial Law, It's Here NOW! Where Next??
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70 views • August 03, 2021
Tonight we have our good friend in Sydney Australia JIMuphy we discuss the situation in Sydney and the scenario that is playing out there and around the world. It is time and we all know what time it is! Don't forget to head over to JIMuphy's channel and give him a sub!
To contact us: [email protected]
For more exclusive PLannedilLusion content visit
web: https://www.plannedillusion.com/
blog: https://www.subscribestar.com/PLannedilLusion
Twitter - https://twitter.com/lannedil
Also available on Rumble
https://rumble.com/vkk03n-plannedillusion-news-alert-new-south-wales-martial-law-declared-30072021.html
YOUR SUPPORT DURING TROUBLED TIMES IS VITAL
To support PLannedilLusion head to : https://www.plannedillusion.com/support
To Subscribe for exclusive content : https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion/subscribe
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To contact us: [email protected]
For more exclusive PLannedilLusion content visit
web: https://www.plannedillusion.com/
blog: https://www.subscribestar.com/PLannedilLusion
Twitter - https://twitter.com/lannedil
Also available on Rumble
https://rumble.com/vkk03n-plannedillusion-news-alert-new-south-wales-martial-law-declared-30072021.html
YOUR SUPPORT DURING TROUBLED TIMES IS VITAL
To support PLannedilLusion head to : https://www.plannedillusion.com/support
To Subscribe for exclusive content : https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion/subscribe
Thumbnail Link:
https://lamiraautoparts.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/australia-military-lockdown.jpg.optimal.jpg
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