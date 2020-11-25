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PCR Test Is Meaningless
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414 views • November 25, 2020
Joseph Nucara PEng takes a deep dive into the murky world of PCR testing. In a very easy to understand presentation he demonstrates why the PCR test is meaningless for diagnosing Covid 19. The tests inventor is on record as saying the test would be meaningless to diagnose a disease. The test, using the manufacturers owns specs is likely producing near 98% false results, upon which public health policy is being based.
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