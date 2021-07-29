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Who are the Globalist Vampires Spreading Covid Virus Fear to Submit the Public?
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50 views • July 29, 2021
Alex Jones calls in with guest host Owen Shroyer to break down who the globalist vampires are behind the authoritarian efforts to keep the public locked down in a submissive state.
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