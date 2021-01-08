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** TRUMP DID NOT CONCEDE! ** - Patriots Blast Congress on Election Fraud! - Music Volume Revised - Mike Adams
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161 views • January 08, 2021
** Trump did NOT concede… Lin Wood explains “many traitors” to be arrested shortly… final list of confirmed traitors acquired last night during congressional vote ** Mike Adams
- Natural News, Mike Adams – 7/Jan/2021
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-07-trump-did-not-concede-lin-wood-traitors-to-be-arrested.html#
-- Following yesterday’s false flag “storming” of the Capitol Building — staged by left-wing Antifa / BLM instigators who dressed up as MAGA supporters — we witnessed the final act of betrayal against our constitutional republic as members of Congress flipped against truth and voted to accept the fraudulent Biden electors, making Joe Biden the “president-elect.”
The false flag storming of the Capitol Building is being used by the media and members of Congress to whitewash all the overwhelming evidence of election fraud in the general election. Suddenly in the media narrative, even the possibility of vote fraud by the Biden camp no longer matters because some people “stormed” the Capitol Building and that was scary.
Patrick Byrne has retweeted this video revealing Capitol Police openly directing Antifa / BLM “actors” (dressed as MAGA patriots) to invade certain sections of the Capitol Building. Byrne calls it, “The moment we realized that this is a staged psyop…”
That same media narrative demands that we forget the radical Left’s storming of the Capitol Building during Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS hearing, of course. You’re also not supposed to remember the many months of extreme violence and domestic terrorism of the radical Left as they burned cities, assaulted federal officers and set fire to police cars and government buildings throughout much of 2020.
Trump did NOT concede, and the “transition of power” doesn’t necessarily mean a transition to Biden
Under the cover of night, the treasonous US Congress voted to install CCP puppet Joe Biden into the White House, confirming his fraudulent slate of electors as accepted. A few hours later, Trump issued a statement about a “transition of power.” Here it is:
Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!
This statement is being widely interpreted by the media to be a concession statement from the president. However, it is no such thing.
Trump did not concede at all. He did not congratulate Joe Biden and he did not say he would leave the White House.
When he says, “the end of the greatest first term,” that makes perfect sense, since Trump’s second term would begin on January 20th. So his first term is ending.
More importantly, Trump did not specify what the “orderly transition” means. He didn’t say there would be a transition to Biden being installed as president. He might be referring to the transition of America away from the tyranny of the deep state and the return of power to the People.
In fact, Trump’s statement seems to be designed to disarm those calling for his immediate removal under the 25th Amendment so that Trump can continue to work the military solution that would seek mass arrests of the traitors who attempted to pull off their criminal coup against America.
“Many traitors will be arrested & jailed over the next several days,” wrote attorney Lin Wood in a Parler tweet he issued during the early morning hours, after Congress completed its final act of betrayal of America.
He also retweeted another statement from Parler user @StormIsUponUs who explained, “Sleep well tonight patriots. The constitutional process played out till the end, and Trump didn’t interfere once. You are going to love how this movie ends.”
Trump’s proclamation to disperse is a necessary legal step before invoking the Insurrection Act
Yesterday Trump released a video that contained a “proclamation to disperse.” This was the video in which he told everybody to “go home in peace.”
Cont’d --
- Natural News, Mike Adams – 7/Jan/2021
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-07-trump-did-not-concede-lin-wood-traitors-to-be-arrested.html#
-- Following yesterday’s false flag “storming” of the Capitol Building — staged by left-wing Antifa / BLM instigators who dressed up as MAGA supporters — we witnessed the final act of betrayal against our constitutional republic as members of Congress flipped against truth and voted to accept the fraudulent Biden electors, making Joe Biden the “president-elect.”
The false flag storming of the Capitol Building is being used by the media and members of Congress to whitewash all the overwhelming evidence of election fraud in the general election. Suddenly in the media narrative, even the possibility of vote fraud by the Biden camp no longer matters because some people “stormed” the Capitol Building and that was scary.
Patrick Byrne has retweeted this video revealing Capitol Police openly directing Antifa / BLM “actors” (dressed as MAGA patriots) to invade certain sections of the Capitol Building. Byrne calls it, “The moment we realized that this is a staged psyop…”
That same media narrative demands that we forget the radical Left’s storming of the Capitol Building during Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS hearing, of course. You’re also not supposed to remember the many months of extreme violence and domestic terrorism of the radical Left as they burned cities, assaulted federal officers and set fire to police cars and government buildings throughout much of 2020.
Trump did NOT concede, and the “transition of power” doesn’t necessarily mean a transition to Biden
Under the cover of night, the treasonous US Congress voted to install CCP puppet Joe Biden into the White House, confirming his fraudulent slate of electors as accepted. A few hours later, Trump issued a statement about a “transition of power.” Here it is:
Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!
This statement is being widely interpreted by the media to be a concession statement from the president. However, it is no such thing.
Trump did not concede at all. He did not congratulate Joe Biden and he did not say he would leave the White House.
When he says, “the end of the greatest first term,” that makes perfect sense, since Trump’s second term would begin on January 20th. So his first term is ending.
More importantly, Trump did not specify what the “orderly transition” means. He didn’t say there would be a transition to Biden being installed as president. He might be referring to the transition of America away from the tyranny of the deep state and the return of power to the People.
In fact, Trump’s statement seems to be designed to disarm those calling for his immediate removal under the 25th Amendment so that Trump can continue to work the military solution that would seek mass arrests of the traitors who attempted to pull off their criminal coup against America.
“Many traitors will be arrested & jailed over the next several days,” wrote attorney Lin Wood in a Parler tweet he issued during the early morning hours, after Congress completed its final act of betrayal of America.
He also retweeted another statement from Parler user @StormIsUponUs who explained, “Sleep well tonight patriots. The constitutional process played out till the end, and Trump didn’t interfere once. You are going to love how this movie ends.”
Trump’s proclamation to disperse is a necessary legal step before invoking the Insurrection Act
Yesterday Trump released a video that contained a “proclamation to disperse.” This was the video in which he told everybody to “go home in peace.”
Cont’d --
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