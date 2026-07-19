CNN ANALYST ADMITS NETWORK EXECS BLOCKED 📺🚫 TRUMP'S LIVE SPEECH BECAUSE IT WAS DANGEROUS❗

President Trump's primetime address will not be carried on the "big three" networks: ABC, CBS, and NBC.





The networks decided to air the speech on their digital streaming platforms, or to air a special report after the speech concludes.





LiveNOW from FOX will carry President's Trump's primetime address in full.





LiveNOW's Austin Westfall spoke about the precedent of major networks passing on a president's speech.





Add CNN to the list





From Facebook: CNN just admitted on-air what its own executives were trying to avoid saying out loud: they didn’t want the sitting president speaking live and unedited where the public could hear him without a filter first. A CNN media analyst, explaining why NBC, ABC and CNN all declined to carry President Trump’s primetime election-integrity address live, didn’t dress it up: “𝘚𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘵𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬 𝘦𝘹𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘦𝘭𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘪𝘵 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘣𝘦 𝘥𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘱’𝘴 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘦𝘤𝘩 𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘦, 𝘪𝘯 𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭, 𝘶𝘯𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘥, 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘨𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘢𝘺 𝘢𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦. 𝘛𝘩𝘢𝘵’𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘈𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘢.”





The analyst argued the networks were being responsible, not censoring anyone, noting all three newsrooms “𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘦𝘤𝘩, 𝘦𝘷𝘢𝘭𝘶𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘧 𝘪𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘯𝘦𝘸𝘴𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘩𝘺” and then reported on it afterward, with context and fact-checks attached. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐧’𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐭𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐟.





That’s the tell.





A speech from the President of the United States, on a matter of election security, was treated as too risky to broadcast unedited — requiring three separate networks to pre-screen and “𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘹𝘵𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘦” it before anyone was allowed to hear it directly. Trump has openly called for the FCC to pull licenses over the blackout; whatever the merits of that fight, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐝𝐢𝐝. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐬𝐚𝐲 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_INk3HbakuQ





CNN claimed that they didn’t show President Trump’s press release because he “makes things up”..





Mind you, CNN constantly told people to get the COVID vaccine even though it was unsafe and ineffective.





The mainstream media is the enemy of the people.





https://x.com/iAnonPatriot/status/2078119212317319293