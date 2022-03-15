EP 2857-8AM PLAN TO RESTORE PRESIDENT TRUMP IS LEGALLY, POLITICALLY & CONSTITUTIONALLY VIABLE 

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Despite the fact that there is massive evidence of irregularities, anomalies, and voter fraud in the swing states in the 2020 election it is now clear that no state or federal court, no state or federal legislative body, and no regulatory agency is going to examine and evaluate this massive fraud. Those who rightfully believe that the results of the 2020 Presidential election should be overturned and that Donald Trump should be reinstated as President of the United States, need to recognize that between the corporately owned fake news media insistence that no voter fraud exists, and the unwillingness of any of these establishment controlled entities being willing to even examine the bogus results, as well as because of the entire lack of any legal precedent, Donald Trump will not be restored to his rightful place in the White House by any Court or State body and the decertification of electors in any state-regardless of how flagrant the voter fraud-is unlikely.
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