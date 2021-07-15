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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1720 - Raelynn Payton Keyes - Interview w/the twins' mother
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10 views • July 15, 2021
Raelynn and Payton were in the care of Foster, who was a foster mother, after they were taken from their parents a year ago. Foster left the twins in a hot car in the backyard of her home, where they were found dead from heat stroke.
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