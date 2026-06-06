Back to the 90s Why Gen Z Is Falling in Love With Nostalgia

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Gen Z is bringing the 90s back…
But why are young people nostalgic for a decade they barely experienced?
👀 The answer goes far beyond music and fashion.
🎧 Hear the full story through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/49fpOHwz1QrcWKtJ2PrC9X?si=b16e379e901a43f1
#GenZ
#90snostalgia
#backtothe90s
#90smusic
#90sfashion
#indiemusic
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