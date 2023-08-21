Final preparations are underway in Johannesburg ahead of the BRICS summit. As more countries seek multipolarity in the political and economic spheres, they are placing hopes in the New Development Bank, which is viewed as an alternative to the dollar-dominated IMF.
The Dollar is the Danger. There's no justice for developing states, or independent foreign policy as long as its dominance remains unchallenged. @irishmaninrussia
