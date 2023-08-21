Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Alternatives to Unipolar Financial World Order on Agenda at BRICS Summit - The Dollar is the Danger - Chay Bowes
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
947 Subscribers
35 views
Published 13 hours ago

Final preparations are underway in Johannesburg ahead of the BRICS summit. As more countries seek multipolarity in the political and economic spheres, they are placing hopes in the New Development Bank, which is viewed as an alternative to the dollar-dominated IMF.

The Dollar is the Danger. There's no justice for developing states, or independent foreign policy as long as its dominance remains unchallenged. @irishmaninrussia




Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket