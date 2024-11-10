© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Smart Attack! | Infomatic Films
Ever pondered why your energy supplier and governments are so eager to provide you with a smart meter? We'll reveal some not-so-pleasant reasons in this 4-minute animated satire. Your private data, lifestyle, and behavioral choices can be combined into a data-set that's monetized and sold to third-party companies. Our usual satirical take on dark subjects aims to both entertain and inform you, shedding light on the potential risks of embracing smart technology.