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Matt. 26. IT IS TIME TO STOP BEING IGNORANT ABOUT THE STORY OF CHRIST Acts 17:30.
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Matthew 26.
For 6,000 years humanity has been ignorant of the story of our Savior- The Lord God Almighty! We did not sanctify Him or glorify Him Lev. 10:3. We have not humbled ourselves to Him as little children, and we have not bowed our knees to Him. But still, He was long-suffering, not willing for any to perish, and that is why one faith from God Christianity is back now that the world is populated with billions Acts 17:30.
All things are ready, come to the feast!
The Kingdom is like a wedding feast given by the Father for all of the righteous both living and dead- to celebrate the future marriage between the faithful and Christ for eternity! The celebration will last for 1,000 years broken up into two ages Eph. 2:7. These details of the feast have been hidden away by God for 1680 years – it is a part of the mysteries of the kingdom Matt. 13:11, or the hidden will of the Lord that is now revealed Eph. 1:9; 5:17. The Lord’s will is that for 6,000 years, after men were thrown out of the Garden of Eden Gen. 2:17, mankind would be under the subjective truth of men and that for 1,000 years salvation would be brought down from heaven in the Kingdom of God. Mankind has been in the spiritual dark ages/denominational apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3/a strong delusion 2 Thess. 2:11/under the subjective truth of men- the preaching of men. The Perfect Law of Liberty has been hidden away 1 Cor. 2:7 otherwise evil and ignorant men could never have stood up against God 1 Cor. 2:6-8. “Let God be true and every man a liar.” Rom. 3:4.
Christ will rule over this world as He does from Heaven for 1,000 years and it is the only way salvation is possible for mankind because it is not in man to guide His path morally Jer. 10:23. Men always “press their thumbs on the scales of Justice.” This is why we needed the US Constitution with its checks and balances to give humanity a taste of freedom. But only the Lord God Almighty, the King of Kings, can save and free us from ourselves and every wind of the doctrine of men John 8:32; Eph. 4:14.
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263 rumble under n5rkss telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org. https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
For 6,000 years humanity has been ignorant of the story of our Savior- The Lord God Almighty! We did not sanctify Him or glorify Him Lev. 10:3. We have not humbled ourselves to Him as little children, and we have not bowed our knees to Him. But still, He was long-suffering, not willing for any to perish, and that is why one faith from God Christianity is back now that the world is populated with billions Acts 17:30.
All things are ready, come to the feast!
The Kingdom is like a wedding feast given by the Father for all of the righteous both living and dead- to celebrate the future marriage between the faithful and Christ for eternity! The celebration will last for 1,000 years broken up into two ages Eph. 2:7. These details of the feast have been hidden away by God for 1680 years – it is a part of the mysteries of the kingdom Matt. 13:11, or the hidden will of the Lord that is now revealed Eph. 1:9; 5:17. The Lord’s will is that for 6,000 years, after men were thrown out of the Garden of Eden Gen. 2:17, mankind would be under the subjective truth of men and that for 1,000 years salvation would be brought down from heaven in the Kingdom of God. Mankind has been in the spiritual dark ages/denominational apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3/a strong delusion 2 Thess. 2:11/under the subjective truth of men- the preaching of men. The Perfect Law of Liberty has been hidden away 1 Cor. 2:7 otherwise evil and ignorant men could never have stood up against God 1 Cor. 2:6-8. “Let God be true and every man a liar.” Rom. 3:4.
Christ will rule over this world as He does from Heaven for 1,000 years and it is the only way salvation is possible for mankind because it is not in man to guide His path morally Jer. 10:23. Men always “press their thumbs on the scales of Justice.” This is why we needed the US Constitution with its checks and balances to give humanity a taste of freedom. But only the Lord God Almighty, the King of Kings, can save and free us from ourselves and every wind of the doctrine of men John 8:32; Eph. 4:14.
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263 rumble under n5rkss telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org. https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
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