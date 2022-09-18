Legal Facts about the Social Security Number

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Most parents of newborn children are presented with a load of paperwork at the hospital after the birth of their baby. One of them is typically the Form SS-5, which creates a Social Security Number for the child. It's likely that these parents are unaware that there is no requirement to fill this form out, and that the creation of a Social Security Number actually is the initial step in placing that child in the U.S. income-tax system. It may come as a surprise to many to learn that a Social Security Number is not required to live and work in the United States. Links to related videos located in the Resource Center of our website, http://www.weissparis.com. Are you a U.S. Citizen? https://youtu.be/tW-8mZ220ew What is a non-resident alien? https://youtu.be/BgUhpAHftV8 The Revocation of Election process: The key to leaving the U.S. Tax Club http://youtu.be/hNzRBV43skY How can the Federal Income Tax be voluntary? https://youtu.be/1zsf-iR76YE IRS fraud and presumption https://youtu.be/Sg64kpjh484 Email questions to [email protected]