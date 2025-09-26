How to Protect yourself from the Biodigital Convergence

Hope and Tivon’s Website for EMF Protection Products:

Biodigital convergence is the converging of digital technologies with biological systems, driven by advancements in fields like engineering, nanotechnology, biotechnology, and information technology.

The biodigital convergence is a change of our global society that is being implemented on citizens by our own governments through advanced technology. It affects our health, our food and water, our living environment, our money and our freedoms.

Mega-rich companies in the industry control politicians and enforce the biodigital convergence onto the public in a way that bypasses all local laws or constitutions. It is the beast system, and the Bible says “who can stand against the beast”.