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Covid Mutations The Gift That Keeps On Giving
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191 views • April 27, 2021
The Covid-19 Pandemic Is A Virtual Swiss Army Knife In Terms Of Its Usefulness In Population Control And The Elimination Of The Elderly And The Vulnerable. (Vaccine Theology) And Thats What It is Screams Globalist Control Mechanism. Planned Obsolescence I Think It Used To Be Called.
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Gab: https://gab.com/Infowarssideband
Blogger: https://infowarssideband.blogspot.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/s/InfoWarSSideBand
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/InfoWarSSideBand
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/InfoWarSSideBand
#MorningNews #NewYorkTimes #GelatoJoe #InfoWarsSideBand #ChinatownChicago #Twitter #BreakingNews #NewNormal #Culture #Politics #ClimateChange #Technology #1A #Gab #Brighteon #Parler #DC #Potus #ProjectVeritas #Covid-19
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