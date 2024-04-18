BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION TO BEAT TAXES IN CANADA NOW!

I just had a consultation with a single mother of four who got assessed for $56,000 of tax money that the Canada Revenue Agency says that she owes.

They offered no evidence to prove this to her and they also issued threats that they are not legally allowed to issue.

She made less than $19,000 being on welfare last year so couldn't possibly owe that kind of money.

This is the biggest problem with the Canada Revenue Agency and their new stupid artificial intelligence letter writing campaign.

They are simply bullying everybody that they possibly can to get as much as they can from everybody without actually earning it themselves. It is not a good time in Canadian history but we still can prevail.

If you want to get rid of the Canada Revenue Agency get a hold of me right away by booking a one-hour consultation right here

www.kevinjjohnston.com