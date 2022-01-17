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Drones and Water 2021
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223 views • January 17, 2022
Drones and large bodies of water don't always mix well as you can lose link and lose your drone in the water. Our pilots had a good year with no issues, so enjoy the beautiful water of the Rio Grande River and ground water and waterfall in Lampasas Texas.
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