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Cancer Doesn't Scare Me Anymore! Beating Her Own Cancer By Dr Lorraine Day
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162 views • August 06, 2021
I have uploaded this longer version of Dr Days story, this one shows the actual tumor at its worse . . . Also in the comments you will see two or three people give their own personal testimonies, who also following Dr Days principles over came cancer. Dr Day said these principles are for ALL CANCERS!! I do hope you will make the time to watch this one, it is really good.
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