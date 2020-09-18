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"My Florida Family: Summer 2020" - Introduction Pre-View
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4 views • September 18, 2020
Well I am back at it again with a brand new video documenting one of my spontaneous experiences! This particular video was made as a BIG THANK YOU to Leslie Seabury for inviting some odd, crazy guy whom she'd met only a few months prior on a tour in Africa. We knew this would be a crazy experience the moment we planned (or didn't plan) it!!! Anyway... Here's the brand new initiates of my circle, in the specific cluster known as..... "My Florida Family"... Enjoy!!!
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