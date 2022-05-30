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PRESIDENT TRUMP INTRODUCES ANGEL MOM SABINE DURDEN, WHOSE SON WAS KILLED BY AN ILLEGAL ALIEN
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27 views • May 30, 2022
The United West, along with JEXIT, brought Ms. Sabine Durden to an event at President Trump's Mar-A-Lago Club, where he made an appearance. The devastation of what has happened with the OPEN BORDERS is huge and continues to be a danger to everyone.
The United West is on a 2 yr mission to education and inform all conservatives to vote INTELLIGENTLY! America's borders are a national security threat, more than ever before!
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The United West is on a 2 yr mission to education and inform all conservatives to vote INTELLIGENTLY! America's borders are a national security threat, more than ever before!
Please HELP us continue this very important work with your donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/...
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us: Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
We are on Social Media here:
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@theunitedwest
Clouthub: https://clthb.co/y4PWp6hi2cfCSWJY7
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Gab: https://gab.com/_theunitedwest
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/theunitedwest
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theunitedwest/
Magabook: https://www.magabook.com/theunitedwest
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/tomtrento
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUni...
Telegram: https://t.me/theunitedwest
Truth Social: @TheUnitedWest | Truth Social
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
Our Video Work Can Be Found Here:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/http...
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/th...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theunitedwest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunite...
Contact us here: [email protected]
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