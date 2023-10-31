Create New Account
Miracle Instant Healing of Woman
His Kingdom Prophecy
Published 18 hours ago

Copyright © June Sheltrown Reinke

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/miracle-instant-healing-of-woman/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "This woman was lying on a blanket on the ground for four hours waiting for the clinic to open. When I laid hands on her, she was instantly healed."


Keywords
kenyamiracle healingjune sheltrown reinke

