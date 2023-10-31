Copyright © June Sheltrown Reinke
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/miracle-instant-healing-of-woman/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "This woman was lying on a blanket on the ground for four hours waiting for the clinic to open. When I laid hands on her, she was instantly healed."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.