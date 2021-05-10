U.S.

Pastor Greg Locke Attacks Joe Biden, Calls Pope 'Biggest Pedophile on the Planet'

BY CHRISTINA ZHAO ON 5/9/21 AT 2:44 PM EDT Controversial pastor Greg Locke condemned President Joe Biden and called Pope Francis "the biggest pedophile on the planet" in a fiery Mother's Day sermon on Sunday morning.



In a video shared to Twitter by Right Wing Watch, Locke, leader of the Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, told his congregants that he received letters from people who were angry about his disparaging rhetoric about Biden.



"I got three letters in the mail just the other day. Not one of them had a return address. Not one of them. All three of them were castigating me because they said, 'We want you to know that Joe Biden is an honorable man. Joe Biden is a practicing Catholic,'" Locke said. "So is the pope but he's the biggest pedophile on the planet, say Amen right there. Newsweek reached out to Locke via Global Vision Bible Church for comment. This story will be updated with any response.



Locke predicted that former President Donald Trump would win the presidential election last year. After Biden won, Locke has regularly lashed out at the Democrat for allegedly stealing the presidency from Trump.