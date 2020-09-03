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Celente: New Phase of Eradication of Middle Class Has Begun
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47 views • September 03, 2020
The war against main street, mom & pop small business, has begun with a massive power grab and usurpation of authority by the CDC, with the blessing and promotion of the Trump White House. The agency claims to have the authority to protect people from evictions. It will result in banks taking property from small owners who are 40% of the landlords.
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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