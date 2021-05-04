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Getting to the Truth of the 2020 Election—Maricopa County Election Audit; 2.1M Votes to be Recounted.
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1802 views • May 04, 2021
They're afraid of us finding out what the truth is. They keep claiming that this election was done perfectly… Yet they don't want anybody to verify that they're correct. So obviously, they're afraid of what we may find.
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