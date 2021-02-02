Bill Binney and Kirk Wiebe on the Targeted Individual Survey - Special Investigators

Bill Binney and J. Kirk Wiebe address next steps of action against electromagnetic harassmentJ. Kirk Wiebe, former high-ranked NSA official, who received the second highest distinction of the agency. Also NSA whistleblower.Kirk Wiebe: "Bill and I based on our experience with the government knew that very high frequencies were being used in various capacities to either eavesdrop on or "target" meaning "harm", "causing harm" to people. Thirty years ago we knew about that. What we did not realize is that it seems - based on the survey and other anecdotal information - to have grown in its effect globally, so that now is far more advanced.""And when we do go out and research the topic of directed-energy we find even DoD, Department of Defense documents then will mention it. They won't give you a lot of detail but they do acknowledge experimentation. And since then, we've even read articles about other countries developing these kinds of weapons for crowd control. And you know the only difference between controlling a crowd and killing a crowd is power: how much power does the energy deliver to the target. So we've come quite a bit, quite a long way in the last four or five years and we're here to address next steps."*****************************************************************William Binney, former NSA Technical Director for World Geopolitical and Military Analysis and Reporting (6,000 people), Co-founder of NSA's Signals Intelligence Automation Research Center (SARC), one of the best cryptomathematicians, NSA whistleblower.Bill Binney: "Our thrust now is to move into getting sworn affidavits from as many people as possible to support the court case that Katherine has initiated in the courts in London. And we we have some substantial evidence to be able to show that these kinds of things are happening. Also we have a preponderance of evidence of the numbers of people who are being affected by these kinds of activities.""So that's really the foundation of its trying to get more people to get involved and more people to commit to doing sworn affidavits in for a court. Both in London and eventually we'd like to do it here in the United States too. So it's a matter of moving around, and in the EU also, I mean wherever this is occurring we need to take this evidence and what-have-you into court.""And of course when you have the sworn affidavits they're public and anybody can use them in any court case they want to start in their own countries. So it's now getting to the point where we need to consolidate hardcore evidence with testimony and put it in a court of law."