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What The Crap - Part 4 - FREEDOM of choice does not mean pushing your agenda unto someone else.
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21 views • December 30, 2021
FREEDOM of choice does not mean pushing your agenda unto someone else. Everyone has a choice. You take it or leave it. You are not happy with the high tech: then cancel your membership. If you do not cancel your membership, then you are saying anything constructive. Now, when you really bitch about something, do you really mean it? Because what I hear is so many people complaining and doing nothing. What does God have to say about all of this?
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For more information, you can go to our website at HTTP://a-c-t-s.net
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