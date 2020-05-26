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Evil VS Evil
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33 views • May 26, 2020
Even the most ideal political system will fall far short of the kingdom of heaven, as will the best churches that the world has to offer. Whether it's politics or religion, the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has shown us that we cannot rely on the system to make the world a better place. Under mankind's leadership, political ideologies have only the power to destroy. Rather than choose between evil and evil, join us in choosing a radically different system of LOVE instead.
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
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*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Credits Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) Merry Christmas from Victoria and Joel Osteen: I wish you and your family a Merry Christmas. by Links Jet Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Вложите веру в Бога, на Которого вы уповаете. Кеннет Коупленд\Kenneth Copeland by Believe Today ! Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Why Wuhan lab is at the centre of a virus controversy by RTE https://www.rte.ie/news/coronavirus/2... FAIR USE Photo of John Piper, Oct 2010 by Micah Chiang https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Torben Søndergaard by The Last Reformation https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... How China is containing the spread of the coronavirus by South China Morning Post FAIR USE Rohingya - The Forgotten People by The Play Studio Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Virus Hands World Leaders Sweeping Powers They May Never Give Up by Bloomberg https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl... FAIR USE Garda helicopters are conducting Covid-19 aerial surveillance to ensure people are complying with guidelines by the journal.ie https://www.thejournal.ie/garda-air-s... FAIR USE China rolls out software surveillance for the COVID-19 pandemic, alarming human rights advocates by abc NEWS https://abcnews.go.com/International/... FAIR USE [Eng Sub] March of Steel Torrent / 钢铁洪流进行曲 [Chinese Military Song] by Hakushin Channel Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Trump turns against WHO to mask his own stark failings on Covid-19 crisis by The Guardian (https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2...) FAIR USE Smart helmet measures 100 body temperatures in 2 minutes by 中国新闻网 Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) China Sacrifices a Province | to Save the World | from Coronavirus by ETV Andhra Pradesh Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Top 100 Subscribe Button and Bell Icon and Like (Green Screen) by YOU-RDI Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) China’s Wuhan after its coronavirus lockdown by World News Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) NAZI CONCENTRATION CAMPS by PublicResourceOrg Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) Wuhan Huoshenshan Hospital under construction by hinanews.com / China News Service https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Uncomfortable questions are going to keep coming up about America’s role in spreading Covid-19 by medium.com/@rainershea https://medium.com/@rainershea612/unc...
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