New Actuarial Report Reaffirms the Trail of Death Caused by Vaccine Mandates

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https://gnews.org/post/p1crubf26
08/19/2022 The Society of Insurance Actuaries has released a report on excess mortality by detailed age band, which saw a spike in excess mortality in the 35 to 44 working age group following the introduction of mandatory vaccines in Q3