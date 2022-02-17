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You Can't Fix Stupid; You Can Only Beat It
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50 views • February 17, 2022
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* Dems pretend like they know best when their foolishness was completely obvious.
* They’re so unlikable and out of touch, they need polling to tell them the obvious — and what to lie about.
* They’re willing to sacrifice you and your safety to push their culture wars.
* People are getting hurt financially and physically.
* They need to ignore all their failures and do a better job pretending like they actually care about something.
* It’s a losing message.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 16 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6297865848001
* Dems pretend like they know best when their foolishness was completely obvious.
* They’re so unlikable and out of touch, they need polling to tell them the obvious — and what to lie about.
* They’re willing to sacrifice you and your safety to push their culture wars.
* People are getting hurt financially and physically.
* They need to ignore all their failures and do a better job pretending like they actually care about something.
* It’s a losing message.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 16 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6297865848001
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