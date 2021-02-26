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Ataques sutiles a los hitos (actualizado) - El sábado
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Salmos 11:3 Reina-Valera Antigua (RVA)
3 Si fueren destruídos los fundamentos, ¿Qué ha de hacer el justo?
Hechos 5:29 Reina-Valera Antigua (RVA)
29 Y respondiendo Pedro y los apóstoles, dijeron: Es menester obedecer á Dios antes que á los hombres.
Gálatas 1:8-9 Reina-Valera Antigua (RVA)
8 Mas aun si nosotros ó un ángel del cielo os anunciare otro evangelio del que os hemos anunciado, sea anatema.
9 Como antes hemos dicho, también ahora decimos otra vez: Si alguno os anunciare otro evangelio del que habéis recibido, sea anatema.
*******
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https://loud-cry.com/wordpress/index.php/2020/11/17/destruido-por-falta-de-conocimiento/
https://loud-cry.com/wordpress/index.php/2020/11/25/el-deseado-de-todas-las-gentes-capitulo-5-la-dedicacion/
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3 Si fueren destruídos los fundamentos, ¿Qué ha de hacer el justo?
Hechos 5:29 Reina-Valera Antigua (RVA)
29 Y respondiendo Pedro y los apóstoles, dijeron: Es menester obedecer á Dios antes que á los hombres.
Gálatas 1:8-9 Reina-Valera Antigua (RVA)
8 Mas aun si nosotros ó un ángel del cielo os anunciare otro evangelio del que os hemos anunciado, sea anatema.
9 Como antes hemos dicho, también ahora decimos otra vez: Si alguno os anunciare otro evangelio del que habéis recibido, sea anatema.
*******
https://loud-cry.com/wordpress/
https://loud-cry.com/wordpress/index.php/2020/11/17/destruido-por-falta-de-conocimiento/
https://loud-cry.com/wordpress/index.php/2020/11/25/el-deseado-de-todas-las-gentes-capitulo-5-la-dedicacion/
https://loud-cry.com/wordpress/index.php/2020/12/17/fiestas-vs-camp-meetings/
https://www.facebook.com/Loud-Cry-289710501161023/
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