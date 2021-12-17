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SBR, Yes Or No?
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61 views • December 17, 2021
This video is about my .54 caliber Flintlock 14" barrel rifle. it it or isn't it a SBR (Short Barrel Rifle) and where I got the crazy idea to do it. Since BWE Firearms specializes in NFA work, why not SBR a flintlock rifle. They did it back in the 1700's so why not now. Screw ATF.
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If you would like to donate to my channel you can do it here:
https://bwefirearms.com/product/video-channels-support/
Or use PayPal and send to: [email protected]
Also please Like, Share, and Subscribe. Thank you!
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