Is artificial intelligence spiraling beyond control? Tonight on Maverick News, we connect the dots between two explosive stories shaking the world on February 25, 2026.First: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's high-stakes ultimatum to AI leader Anthropic—drop your safety guardrails by Friday (5:01 PM tomorrow) or lose a $200M+ Pentagon contract, face blacklisting as a "supply chain risk," or see the Defense Production Act invoked to force compliance. The demand? Unrestricted military access to Claude AI for "all lawful purposes," including missile defense—amid accusations of fighting "woke AI" limits on warfighting tech.Then: The heartbreaking Tumbler Ridge massacre in British Columbia, where 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar killed eight people (including children at school) on February 10. OpenAI's ChatGPT flagged and banned the shooter's account in June 2025 for violent activity queries—but never alerted authorities, as it didn't meet the threshold for "imminent and credible" threat. Canadian officials call it a "failure," with AI Minister Evan Solomon slamming OpenAI after recent meetings, raising urgent questions about when tech companies should report harmful user behavior.Zooming out: This isn't isolated. Militaries worldwide are accelerating AI weaponization—U.S. tests show AI autonomously evading missiles on fighter jets (X-62A Vista), Shield AI's X-BAT (world's first fully AI-piloted VTOL fighter jet) preps for 2026 flights with no human pilot, and nations like China and Russia advance autonomous drones/swarm systems that handle targeting with minimal oversight. The race is on, blurring lines between defense, offense, and ethics.From government pressure on Big Tech to a tragic missed warning that cost lives—is AI truly out of control, or can safeguards keep pace?