Hao Haidong Showed His Physical Fitness, More Than 45 Push-Ups in 30 Sec

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08/17/2021 Hao Haidong: I’m over 50 years old now. I can do more than 45 push-ups in 30 sec, as good as the CCP’s active athlete, the Olympic weightlifting champion. You CCP, the sons of bitches, just don’t understand the sports career, the natural rules, physical fitness or the ability at all.