11 year old girls can now legally walk inside Western feminist nations' churches and streets nude

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2022).







LGBTPB girls from 11 years old can walk nude in Western feminist nations that rebel against women's head coverings





Now, the accursed Western feminist nations’ that are under judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies, and their Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained” “women’s equality” “female church donator loving” pastors and their End Times harlot Church’s religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels to stick their middle fingers up at God and worship Jezebel, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes, have removed all of God’s spiritual protection and given permission to Satan Lucifer and his LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis chimera” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual pedophile cannibal Satanist New Age Wicca witch reptilian hybrid feminists to let 11 year old girls to walk around schools and workplaces and stores and restaurants and courts and churches naked, and any antifeminist Christian can get arrested if they stop them from walking around nude or entering churches nude. The Western feminist nations’ accursed religious Christian hordes hate what we real Christians preach in our daily sermons, but they love Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry’s pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid pastors and pay billions of dollars of donations to them. They are crazy lunatics. They are not right in the head. They have released millions of these COVID19 Coronavirus biochemical weapon human extermination fallen angel devils from the abyss now. They complain about nude 11 year old girls walking into their churches nude, but they stick their buttocks up at God by redefining hundreds of his Bible verses who is Christ the Word of God, in order to replace him with Jezebel and Sananda Jesus and Mammon and Adephagia. End of transmission…





See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/FIBeqkCyaZgm/

See video: https://www.brighteon.com/4c9c403b-01b8-47cf-8f21-219e777d50dd

See video: https://odysee.com/@ChristianRapture/11yearoldgirlscanlegallywalkinchurchnude





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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