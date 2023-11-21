Create New Account
Jan. 6th was all a ploy to prevent Trump from running for the White House again
Published 14 hours ago

NEWSMAX: Carl Higbie on Jan. 6th: "It was all a ploy to make Trump out to be the bad guy in an attempt to keep him from running for the White House again."

peaceful protestnewsmaxcarl higbiejan 6dems narrativenot an insurrection

