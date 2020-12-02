MP Tells Government To 'Take Vaccine First' Before UK Public

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Tory MP Sir Desmond Swayne says Boris Johnson, his ministers and the 'luvvie icons of popular culture' should be the first to get a Covid-19 vaccine to persuade the nation to do the same:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9006457/Tory-MP-Boris-Johnson-Covid-vaccine-first.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsDGPOYuDkg
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